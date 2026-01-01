Calculus
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
93. ∫₀^(π/2) 7^(cos t) sin t dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
49. ∫x3^(x²)dx
35. ∫sec²x e^(tan x)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ 2t e^(-t²) dt
49. ∫ e^(sec πt) sec πt tan πt dt
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
33. ∫e^x sec²(e^x - 7)dx
Evaluate the indefinite integral.
∫−(6)xdx\int_{}^{}-\left(6\right)^{x}dx