Calculus
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
49. ∫x3^(x²)dx
35. ∫sec²x e^(tan x)dx
∫ 2t e^(-t²) dt
∫ (e^(1/x) / x²) dx
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
33. ∫e^x sec²(e^x - 7)dx
∫−(6)xdx\int_{}^{}-\left(6\right)^{x}dx
∫3x4−(5)xdx\int_{}^{}3x^4-\left(5\right)^{x}dx