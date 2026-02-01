Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Show that the solution of the initial value problem
y' = x + y, y(x₀) = y₀
is
y = -1 -x + (1 + x₀ + y₀) exp(x-x₀).
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
(1+x)y' + y = √x
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
e²ˣy' + 2e²ˣ y = 2x
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
tan θ dr/dθ + r = sin²θ, 0 < θ < π/2