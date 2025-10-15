Find the exact length of the curve for .
Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
6:05 minutes
Problem 7.3.103
Textbook Question
101–104. Proving identities Prove the following identities.
cosh (x + y) = cosh x cosh y + sinh x sinh y
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of hyperbolic cosine and hyperbolic sine: \(\cosh z = \frac{e^{z} + e^{-z}}{2}\) and \(\sinh z = \frac{e^{z} - e^{-z}}{2}\) for any variable \(z\).
Express \(\cosh(x + y)\) using its definition: \(\cosh(x + y) = \frac{e^{x+y} + e^{-(x+y)}}{2}\).
Rewrite the right-hand side of the identity using the definitions: \(\cosh x \cosh y + \sinh x \sinh y = \left(\frac{e^{x} + e^{-x}}{2}\right) \left(\frac{e^{y} + e^{-y}}{2}\right) + \left(\frac{e^{x} - e^{-x}}{2}\right) \left(\frac{e^{y} - e^{-y}}{2}\right)\).
Expand both products on the right-hand side carefully, combining like terms: multiply out each pair and then add the results.
Simplify the expression by combining terms and factoring where possible to show that it equals \(\frac{e^{x+y} + e^{-(x+y)}}{2}\), which is exactly \(\cosh(x + y)\), thus proving the identity.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hyperbolic Functions
Hyperbolic functions, such as sinh and cosh, are analogs of trigonometric functions but based on hyperbolas instead of circles. They are defined using exponential functions: cosh x = (e^x + e^{-x})/2 and sinh x = (e^x - e^{-x})/2. Understanding their definitions is essential for manipulating and proving identities involving them.
Recommended video:
Addition Formulas for Hyperbolic Functions
Addition formulas express the value of hyperbolic functions at sums of arguments in terms of functions at individual arguments. For example, cosh(x + y) can be expanded using the definitions of cosh and sinh. These formulas are key tools for proving identities and simplifying expressions involving sums.
Recommended video:
Algebraic Manipulation of Exponentials
Proving hyperbolic identities often requires rewriting functions in terms of exponentials and then applying algebraic operations like expansion, grouping, and factoring. Mastery of these algebraic techniques allows one to transform complex expressions into simpler, recognizable forms to verify identities.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Watch next
Master Introduction to Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
50
views
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the line integral of the vector field along the curve given by the vector function , where goes from to .
43
views
Textbook Question
How does the graph of the catenary y = a cosh x/a change as a > 0 increases?
12
views
Textbook Question
61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
3
views
Multiple Choice
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}
914
views
24
rank
Multiple Choice
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}
681
views
23
rank