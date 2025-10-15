Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Functions Hyperbolic functions, such as sinh and cosh, are analogs of trigonometric functions but based on hyperbolas instead of circles. They are defined using exponential functions: cosh x = (e^x + e^{-x})/2 and sinh x = (e^x - e^{-x})/2. Understanding their definitions is essential for manipulating and proving identities involving them.

Addition Formulas for Hyperbolic Functions Addition formulas express the value of hyperbolic functions at sums of arguments in terms of functions at individual arguments. For example, cosh(x + y) can be expanded using the definitions of cosh and sinh. These formulas are key tools for proving identities and simplifying expressions involving sums.