Multiple Choice
Let be the vector-valued function defined by . Evaluate the definite integral from to of .
Evaluate the line integral of the vector field along the curve given by the vector function , where goes from to .
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {(−3,5),(0,2),(3,5)}
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function? {(2,5),(0,2),(2,9)}
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).