Evaluate the line integral of the vector field along the curve given by the vector function , where goes from to .
Problem 7.3.61a
Textbook Question
61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
