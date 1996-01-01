Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
40–43. Population growth
Starting with an initial value of P(0)=55, the population of a prairie dog community grows at a rate of P′(t)=20−t/5 (prairie dogs/month), for 0≤t≤200, where t is measured in months.
b. Find the population P(t), for 0≤t≤200.
40–43. Population growth
When records were first kept (t=0), the population of a rural town was 250 people. During the following years, the population grew at a rate of P′(t) = 30(1+√t), where t is measured in years.
b. Find the population P(t) at any time t≥0.
Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.
Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
a. How much water flows into the cistern in 1 hour?