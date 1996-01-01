Given the velocity function of an object moving along a line, explain how definite integrals can be used to find the displacement of the object.
An oscillator The acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = 2 sin πt/4. The initial velocity and position are v(0)= −8/π and s(0)=0.
a. Find the velocity and position for t≥0.
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
d. How long does it take the racer to travel 300 ft?
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
40–43. Population growth
Starting with an initial value of P(0)=55, the population of a prairie dog community grows at a rate of P′(t)=20−t/5 (prairie dogs/month), for 0≤t≤200, where t is measured in months.
b. Find the population P(t), for 0≤t≤200.
40–43. Population growth
When records were first kept (t=0), the population of a rural town was 250 people. During the following years, the population grew at a rate of P′(t) = 30(1+√t), where t is measured in years.
b. Find the population P(t) at any time t≥0.
40–43. Population growth
A culture of bacteria in a Petri dish has an initial population of 1500 cells and grows at a rate (in cells/day) of N′(t) = 100e^−0.25t. Assume t is measured in days.
a. What is the population after 20 days? After 40 days?