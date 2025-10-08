77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
Write the equation of the tangent line in cartesian coordinates for the given parameter .
, ,