Use calculus to find the arc length of the line segment x=3t+1, y=4t, for 0≤t≤1. Check your work by finding the distance between the endpoints of the line segment.
Find the slope of the parametric curve x=−2t ³ +1, y=3t ², for −∞<t<∞, at the point corresponding to t=2.
77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 2 cos t, y = 8 sin t; slope = -1
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π