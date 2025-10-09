77–80. Slopes of tangent lines Find all points at which the following curves have the given slope.
x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2
x = 4 cos t, y = 4 sin t; slope = 1/2
73–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the curve at the point corresponding to the given value of t.
x=t ²−1, y=t ³ +t; t=2
67–72. Derivatives Consider the following parametric curves.
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = t + 1/t, y = t − 1/t; t = 1
a. Determine dy/dx in terms of t and evaluate it at the given value of t.
x = 2 + 4t, y = 4 − 8t; t = 2
x = 2 + √t, y = 2 - 4t; slope = -8
81–88. Arc length Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t + 1; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π
x = eᵗ sin t, y = eᵗ cos t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π