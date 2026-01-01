Textbook Question
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from -π/2 to π/2 of cos(x) cos(7x) dx