Textbook Question
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
a. ∫²₋₂ ƒ(x) dx
1
views
Master Definition of the Definite Integral with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
a. ∫²₋₂ ƒ(x) dx
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
_
d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx