Let ﻿ g ( x ) = x 3 − 4 x 8 ∣ x − 2 ∣ g\left(x\right)=\frac{x^3-4x}{8\left|x-2\right|} g(x)=8∣x−2∣x3−4x​﻿. <IMAGE>

Make a conjecture about the values of ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 2 − g ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{-}}g\left(x\right)} x→2−lim​g(x)﻿, ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 2 + g ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{+}}g\left(x\right)} x→2+lim​g(x)﻿, and ﻿ lim ⁡ x → 2 g ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2}g\left(x\right)} x→2lim​g(x)﻿ or state that they do not exist.