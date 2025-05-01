Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Use the Alternating Series Test to approximate the sum of the series using the first five terms.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Alternating Series Test. This test states that if the terms of an alternating series decrease in magnitude and approach zero, then the series converges. Additionally, the sum of the series can be approximated by summing the first few terms, and the error is less than or equal to the magnitude of the next term.
Step 2: Identify the general term of the series. The given series is ∑n=1∞(−1)n+1/(√n+2). The general term is a_n = 1/(√n+2). Note that the series alternates because of the (−1)^(n+1) factor.
Step 3: Verify the conditions of the Alternating Series Test. Check that the terms a_n = 1/(√n+2) decrease in magnitude as n increases and that lim(n→∞) a_n = 0. Both conditions are satisfied because the denominator √n+2 increases as n increases, making a_n smaller, and as n approaches infinity, a_n approaches 0.
Step 4: Approximate the sum using the first five terms. Calculate the first five terms of the series by substituting n = 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 into the formula a_n = 1/(√n+2). Remember to alternate the signs based on (−1)^(n+1). Sum these terms to approximate the series.
Step 5: Evaluate the error bound. The error in the approximation is less than or equal to the magnitude of the sixth term, a_6 = 1/(√6+2). This provides an estimate of how close the approximation is to the actual sum of the series.
Watch next
Master Divergence Test (nth Term Test) with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning