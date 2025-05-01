Step 5: Since all three conditions of the Alternating Series Test are satisfied, the series ∑(-1)^(n-1)(3 / (4n + 5)) is convergent. However, to determine if it is absolutely convergent, check the series ∑|a_n| = ∑(3 / (4n + 5)). This series does not converge because it resembles a harmonic series, which diverges. Therefore, the series is conditionally convergent.