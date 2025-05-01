Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Use the Alternating Series Test to determine if the following series is conditionally convergent, absolutely convergent, or divergent.
A
Conditionally convergent
B
Absolutely convergent
C
Divergent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Alternating Series Test (Leibniz Criterion). It states that an alternating series ∑(-1)^(n-1)a_n converges if: (1) The terms a_n are positive, (2) The terms a_n are decreasing, and (3) The limit of a_n as n approaches infinity is 0.
Step 2: Identify the sequence a_n in the given series. Here, a_n = 3 / (4n + 5). Verify that a_n is positive for all n ≥ 1, which is true since the numerator and denominator are positive.
Step 3: Check if a_n is decreasing. To do this, compare a_n and a_(n+1): a_n = 3 / (4n + 5) and a_(n+1) = 3 / (4(n+1) + 5). Since the denominator increases as n increases, a_n decreases as n increases.
Step 4: Evaluate the limit of a_n as n approaches infinity. Compute lim(n→∞) 3 / (4n + 5). Since the denominator grows without bound, the limit is 0, satisfying the third condition of the Alternating Series Test.
Step 5: Since all three conditions of the Alternating Series Test are satisfied, the series ∑(-1)^(n-1)(3 / (4n + 5)) is convergent. However, to determine if it is absolutely convergent, check the series ∑|a_n| = ∑(3 / (4n + 5)). This series does not converge because it resembles a harmonic series, which diverges. Therefore, the series is conditionally convergent.
Watch next
Master Divergence Test (nth Term Test) with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning