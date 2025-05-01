Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Use the Alternating Series Test to determine the convergence or divergence of the series.
A
Converges
B
Diverges
C
Cannot be determined since is not decreasing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Alternating Series Test. This test states that an alternating series ∑(-1)^(n+1)a_n converges if two conditions are met: (1) The terms a_n are positive, and (2) The sequence {a_n} is monotonically decreasing and approaches 0 as n → ∞.
Step 2: Identify the sequence a_n from the given series. In this case, a_n = 1 / (√n + 2). Note that the alternating factor (-1)^(n+1) is separate from a_n.
Step 3: Check if a_n is positive. Since √n + 2 is always positive for n ≥ 1, a_n = 1 / (√n + 2) is positive for all n.
Step 4: Verify if a_n is monotonically decreasing. To do this, compare a_n and a_(n+1). Observe that as n increases, √n + 2 increases, which makes 1 / (√n + 2) decrease. Thus, a_n is monotonically decreasing.
Step 5: Confirm that lim (n → ∞) a_n = 0. As n approaches infinity, √n + 2 grows indefinitely, causing 1 / (√n + 2) to approach 0. Therefore, the sequence {a_n} satisfies all conditions of the Alternating Series Test, and the series converges.
