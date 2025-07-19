Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral A definite integral represents the signed area under the curve of a function f(t) from a specified lower limit to an upper limit. It is denoted as A(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where A(x) gives the accumulated area from 0 to x. Understanding this concept is crucial for relating the function f(t) to its area function A(x).

Area Function An area function A(x) is defined as the integral of a function f(t) from a lower limit to x. It provides a way to visualize how the area under the curve changes as x varies. The shape and behavior of the area function graph can reveal important characteristics about the original function f(t), such as its increasing or decreasing nature.