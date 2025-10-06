Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/d𝓍 ∫₀ˣ (√1 + t²) dt (Hint: ∫ˣ₋ₓ (√1 + t²) dt = ∫⁰₋ₓ (√1 + t²) dt + ∫ˣ₋ₓ (√1 + t²) dt ) .
Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
Suppose F is an antiderivative of ƒ and A is an area function of ƒ. What is the relationship between F and A?
Evaluate ∫₃⁸ ƒ ′(t) dt , where ƒ ′ is continuous on [3, 8], ƒ(3) = 4, and ƒ(8) = 20 .