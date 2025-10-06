Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral as Area Function The definite integral of a function f(t) from 0 to x, denoted A(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, represents the net area between the graph of f and the t-axis over [0, x]. Positive areas above the axis add to A(x), while areas below subtract, affecting the shape of the area function. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Relationship Between a Function and Its Integral The area function A(x) is an antiderivative of f(x), meaning A'(x) = f(x). This implies that the slope of the graph of A at any point x equals the value of f at x. Thus, where f is positive, A is increasing; where f is negative, A is decreasing. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Integrals of General Exponential Functions