Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Curves Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and angle (r, θ), which is essential for describing curves like spirals. The given spiral r = e^(-θ) is defined in terms of θ, making it natural to analyze areas bounded by turns using polar integration. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Area in Polar Coordinates The area enclosed by a curve in polar coordinates between angles θ = a and θ = b is found using the integral A = 1/2 ∫[a to b] (r(θ))^2 dθ. This formula is crucial for calculating the area of regions bounded by consecutive turns of the spiral. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates