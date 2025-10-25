Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Area Calculation In polar coordinates, the area of a region bounded by two curves r = f(θ) and r = g(θ) between angles θ = a and θ = b is found using the integral formula A = 1/2 ∫[a to b] (r_outer² - r_inner²) dθ. For a spiral r = e^(-θ), the area between two turns corresponds to integrating over specific θ intervals, which is essential for finding the areas Aₙ. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Behavior of Exponential Functions and Limits The spiral r = e^(-θ) involves an exponential decay function. Understanding how e^(-θ) behaves as θ increases helps analyze the shrinking size of the regions Rₙ. Evaluating the limit of the ratio Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ as n approaches infinity requires knowledge of limits and the asymptotic behavior of exponential functions. Recommended video: 5:46 5:46 Graphs of Exponential Functions