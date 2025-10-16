63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ
The complete cardioid r = 4 + 4 sin θ
The curve r = sin³(θ/3), for 0 ≤ θ ≤ π/2
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
a. Use a trigonometric substitution to find the length of the spiral, for 0≤θ≤√8.
Circles in general Show that the polar equation
r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²
describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
e. Prove that the values of θ for which ℓ is parallel to the y-axis satisfy tan θ = f(θ)/f'(θ).
84. Arc length for polar curves: Prove that the length of the curve r = f(θ) for α ≤ θ ≤ β is
L = ∫(α to β) √(f(θ)² + f'(θ)²) dθ.