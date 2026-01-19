Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln3 to ln2) (e^x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₋₁⁰ e^x / (e^x + e^(−x)) dx
∫ (e^x + e^(3x)) / e^(2x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz
∫ ((2ˣ - 1) / 3ˣ) dx