Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln4 to ln9)e^(x/2)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₋₁⁰ e^x / (e^x + e^(−x)) dx
∫ (e^x + e^(3x)) / e^(2x) dx
∫ e^(ln√x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ ((2ˣ - 1) / 3ˣ) dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ e^(-3t) sin(4t) dt