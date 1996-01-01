Express 0.314141414… as a ratio of two integers.
9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) √k / (ln¹⁰ k)
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (((1/6)ᵏ + (1/3)ᵏ) × k⁻¹)
9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) k / (2k + 1)
71. Evaluating an infinite series two ways
Evaluate the series
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (4 / 3ᵏ – 4 / 3ᵏ⁺¹) two ways.
b. Use a geometric series argument with Theorem 10.8.
9–16. Divergence Test Use the Divergence Test to determine whether the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) 1 / (1000 + k)
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ((1/3) × (5/6)ᵏ + (3/5) × (7/9)ᵏ)