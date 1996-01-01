33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
22–25. Equilibrium solutions Find the equilibrium solutions of the following equations and determine whether each solution is stable or unstable.
y′(t) = y(3+y)(y-5)
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
e. Discuss some possible shortcomings of this model. Why might the carrying capacity be either greater than or less than the value predicted by the model?
Logistic growth parameters A cell culture has a population of 20 when a nutrient solution is added at t=0. After 20 hours, the cell population is 80 and the carrying capacity of the culture is estimated to be 1600 cells.
c. After how many hours does the population reach half of the carrying capacity
Newton’s Law of Cooling A cup of coffee is removed from a microwave oven with a temperature of 80°C and allowed to cool in a room with a temperature of 25°C. Five minutes later, the temperature of the coffee is 60°C.
c. When does the temperature of the coffee reach 50°C?