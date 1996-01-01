33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(t) = 1 + eᵗ, y(0) = 4
Does the function y(t) = 2t satisfy the differential equation y'''(t) + y'(t) = 2?
Consider the differential equation y'(t)+9y(t)=10.
a. How many arbitrary constants appear in the general solution of the differential equation?
y''(t) = teᵗ, y(0) = 0, y'(0) = 1
9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
22–25. Equilibrium solutions Find the equilibrium solutions of the following equations and determine whether each solution is stable or unstable.
y′(t) = y(3+y)(y-5)
Logistic growth The population of a rabbit community is governed by the initial value problem
P′(t) = 0.2 P (1 − P/1200), P(0) = 50
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
e. Discuss some possible shortcomings of this model. Why might the carrying capacity be either greater than or less than the value predicted by the model?