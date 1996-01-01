9–14. Growth rate functions Make a sketch of the population function P (as a function of time) that results from the following growth rate functions. Assume the population at time t = 0 begins at some positive value.
22–25. Equilibrium solutions Find the equilibrium solutions of the following equations and determine whether each solution is stable or unstable.
y′(t) = y(3+y)(y-5)
Logistic growth The population of a rabbit community is governed by the initial value problem
P′(t) = 0.2 P (1 − P/1200), P(0) = 50
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
e. Discuss some possible shortcomings of this model. Why might the carrying capacity be either greater than or less than the value predicted by the model?
Newton’s Law of Cooling A cup of coffee is removed from a microwave oven with a temperature of 80°C and allowed to cool in a room with a temperature of 25°C. Five minutes later, the temperature of the coffee is 60°C.
c. When does the temperature of the coffee reach 50°C?
A predator-prey model Consider the predator-prey model
x′(t) = −4x + 2xy, y′(t) = 5y − xy
c. Find the equilibrium points for the system.
A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
a. Show that the left side of the equation can be written as the derivative of a single term.