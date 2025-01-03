Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the tangent function as x approaches π/2 from the left. Understanding limits helps in analyzing the behavior of functions near points of discontinuity or asymptotes. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Tangent Function The tangent function, defined as tan(x) = sin(x)/cos(x), is periodic and has vertical asymptotes where the cosine function equals zero, such as at x = π/2. This characteristic leads to the function approaching infinity as x approaches these points from the left or right, which is crucial for evaluating the limit in the question. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines