62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
a. Graph f with a graphing utility.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
Tracking a dive A biologist standing at the bottom of an 80-foot vertical cliff watches a peregrine falcon dive from the top of the cliff at a 45° angle from the horizontal (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Express the angle of elevation θ from the biologist to the falcon as a function of the height h of the bird above the ground. (Hint: The vertical distance between the top of the cliff and the falcon is 80−h.)
An inverse tangent identity
b. Prove that tan⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x(1/x) = π/2, for x > 0.
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
f. tan⁻¹(sinh x) |₋₃³