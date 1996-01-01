109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Given only the velocity of an object moving on a line, it is possible to find its displacement, but not its position.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If water flows into a tank at a constant rate (for example, 6 gal/min), the volume of water in the tank increases according to a linear function of time.
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the graph shown in the figure, which gives the velocity of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in hours and distance is measured in miles. The areas of three regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
a. On what intervals is the object moving in the positive direction?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the graph shown in the figure, which gives the velocity of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in hours and distance is measured in miles. The areas of three regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
d. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0,5]?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
b. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [2, 6]?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
d. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0, 8]?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the velocity function shown below of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in seconds and distance is measured in meters. The areas of four regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
e. Describe the position of the object relative to its initial position after 8 seconds.