Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2
(c) Evaluate A(b) and A(c). Interpret the results using the graphs of part (b) .
Determine the intervals on which the function g(𝓍) = ∫ₓ⁰ t / (t² + 1) dt is concave up or concave down.
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(a) Evaluate F(―2) and F(2).
(b) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for ―2 ≤ 𝓍 < 0.