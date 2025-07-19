Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.

(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.

ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2