39–44. {Use of Tech} Estimating infinite series Estimate the value of the following convergent series with an absolute error less than 10⁻³.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / kᵏ
16–17. {Use of Tech} Periodic savings
Suppose you deposit m dollars at the beginning of every month in a savings account that earns a monthly interest rate of r, which is the annual interest rate divided by 12 (for example, if the annual interest rate is 2.4%, r = 0.024/12 = 0.002). For an initial investment of m dollars, the amount of money in your account at the beginning of the second month is the sum of your second deposit and your initial deposit plus interest, or m + m(1 + r). Continuing in this fashion, it can be shown that the amount of money in your account after n months is
Aₙ = m + m(1 + r) + ⋯ + m(1 + r)ⁿ⁻¹.
Use geometric sums to determine the amount of money in your savings account after 5 years (60 months) using the given monthly deposit and interest rate.
17. Monthly deposits of \$250 at a monthly interest rate of 0.2%
18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
a. Find the nth partial sum Sₙ of the series and evaluate lim (as n → ∞) Sₙ.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
43–44. Periodic doses
Suppose you take a dose of m mg of a particular medication once per day. Assume f equals the fraction of the medication that remains in your blood one day later. Just after taking another dose of medication on the second day, the amount of medication in your blood equals the sum of the second dose and the fraction of the first dose remaining in your blood, which is m + mf. Continuing in this fashion, the amount of medication in your blood just after your nth dose is
Aₙ = m + mf + ⋯ + mfⁿ⁻¹.
For the given values of f and m, calculate A₅, A₁₀, A₃₀, and lim (n → ∞) Aₙ. Interpret the meaning of the limit lim (n → ∞) Aₙ.
43.f = 0.25,m = 200 mg
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
a. Use Sₙ to estimate the sum of the series.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2
