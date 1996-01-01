Explain why the magnitude of the remainder in an alternating series (with terms that are nonincreasing in magnitude) is less than or equal to the magnitude of the first neglected term.
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
ln 2 = ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k
π / 4 = ∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)
39–44. {Use of Tech} Estimating infinite series Estimate the value of the following convergent series with an absolute error less than 10⁻³.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁵
16–17. {Use of Tech} Periodic savings
Suppose you deposit m dollars at the beginning of every month in a savings account that earns a monthly interest rate of r, which is the annual interest rate divided by 12 (for example, if the annual interest rate is 2.4%, r = 0.024/12 = 0.002). For an initial investment of m dollars, the amount of money in your account at the beginning of the second month is the sum of your second deposit and your initial deposit plus interest, or m + m(1 + r). Continuing in this fashion, it can be shown that the amount of money in your account after n months is
Aₙ = m + m(1 + r) + ⋯ + m(1 + r)ⁿ⁻¹.
Use geometric sums to determine the amount of money in your savings account after 5 years (60 months) using the given monthly deposit and interest rate.
17. Monthly deposits of $250 at a monthly interest rate of 0.2%
43–44. Periodic doses
Suppose you take a dose of m mg of a particular medication once per day. Assume f equals the fraction of the medication that remains in your blood one day later. Just after taking another dose of medication on the second day, the amount of medication in your blood equals the sum of the second dose and the fraction of the first dose remaining in your blood, which is m + mf. Continuing in this fashion, the amount of medication in your blood just after your nth dose is
Aₙ = m + mf + ⋯ + mfⁿ⁻¹.
For the given values of f and m, calculate A₅, A₁₀, A₃₀, and lim (n → ∞) Aₙ. Interpret the meaning of the limit lim (n → ∞) Aₙ.
43.f = 0.25,m = 200 mg