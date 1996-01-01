Oil production An oil refinery produces oil at a variable rate given by Q'(t) = <1x3 matrix>, where is measured in days and is measured in barrels.
a. How many barrels are produced in the first 35 days?
Depletion of natural resources Suppose r(t) = r0e^−kt, with k>0, is the rate at which a nation extracts oil, where r0=10⁷ barrels/yr is the current rate of extraction. Suppose also that the estimate of the total oil reserve is 2×10⁹ barrels.
a. Find Q(t), the total amount of oil extracted by the nation after t years.
Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
a. How much water flows into the cistern in 1 hour?
b. Find the function that gives the amount of water in the tank at any time t≥0.
Blood flow A typical human heart pumps 70 mL of blood (the stroke volume) with each beat. Assuming a heart rate of 60 beats/min (1 beat/s), a reasonable model for the outflow rate of the heart is V′(t)=70(1+sin 2πt), where V(t) is the amount of blood (in milliliters) pumped over the interval [0,t],V(0)=0 and t is measured in seconds.
a. Verify that the amount of blood pumped over a one-second interval is 70 mL.
b. Find the function that gives the total blood pumped between t=0 and a future time t>0.
c. What is the cardiac output over a period of 1 min? (Use calculus; then check your answer with algebra.)
Oscillating growth rates Some species have growth rates that oscillate with an (approximately) constant period P. Consider the growth rate function N'(t) = r+A sin 2πt/P, where A and r are constants with units of individuals/yr, and t is measured in years. A species becomes extinct if its population ever reaches 0 after t=0.
a. Suppose P=10, A=20, and r=0. If the initial population is N(0)=10, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.