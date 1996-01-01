Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
b. Find the function that gives the amount of water in the tank at any time t≥0.
b. Find the function that gives the amount of water in the tank at any time t≥0.
c. When will the tank be full?
Blood flow A typical human heart pumps 70 mL of blood (the stroke volume) with each beat. Assuming a heart rate of 60 beats/min (1 beat/s), a reasonable model for the outflow rate of the heart is V′(t)=70(1+sin 2πt), where V(t) is the amount of blood (in milliliters) pumped over the interval [0,t],V(0)=0 and t is measured in seconds.
a. Verify that the amount of blood pumped over a one-second interval is 70 mL.
b. Find the function that gives the total blood pumped between t=0 and a future time t>0.
Oscillating growth rates Some species have growth rates that oscillate with an (approximately) constant period P. Consider the growth rate function N'(t) = r+A sin 2πt/P, where A and r are constants with units of individuals/yr, and t is measured in years. A species becomes extinct if its population ever reaches 0 after t=0.
a. Suppose P=10, A=20, and r=0. If the initial population is N(0)=10, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.
b. Suppose P=10, A=20, and r=0. If the initial population is N(0)=100, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.
c. Suppose P=10, A=50, and r=5. If the initial population is N(0)=10, does the population ever become extinct? Explain.
Power and energy The terms power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up and is measured in units of joules (J) or Calories (Cal), where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶ J, or 250 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used and is measured in watts (W; 1W=1 J/s). Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for 1 hr, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is 3.6×10⁶ J. Suppose the power function of a large city over a 24-hr period is given by P(t) = E'(t) = 300 - 200 sin πt/12, where P is measured in megawatts and t=0 corresponds to 6:00 P.M. (see figure).
b. Burning 1 kg of coal produces about 450 kWh of energy. How many kilograms of coal are required to meet the energy needs of the city for 1 day? For 1 year?