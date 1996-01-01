9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ) / (k!)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k^(1 + p),p > 0
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / lnk
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k⁸ / (k¹¹ + 3)
17–22. Integral Test Use the Integral Test to determine whether the following series converge after showing that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (∛(5k + 3))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 2 to ∞)1 / (j ln¹⁰j)