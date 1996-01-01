40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / lnk
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / lnk
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) tan(1 / k)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k⁸ / (k¹¹ + 3)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 2 to ∞)1 / (j ln¹⁰j)
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ