25–28. Horizontal and vertical tangents Find the points at which the following polar curves have horizontal or vertical tangent lines.
r = 4 cos θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ)
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ
41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ) and inside the circle r = 1/√2 in the first quadrant