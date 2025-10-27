33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
Master Slope of Polar Curves with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the circle r = 8 sin θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside the limaçon r = 2 + cos θ
33–40. Areas of regions Make a sketch of the region and its bounding curves. Find the area of the region.
The region inside one leaf of r = cos 3θ
41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ) and inside the circle r = 1/√2 in the first quadrant
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2