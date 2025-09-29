25–26. Recursively defined sequences
The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.
b.Determine the limit of each sequence.
25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
{Use of Tech} A savings plan
James begins a savings plan in which he deposits \$100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.
To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits \$100.
Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = \$0.
b.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence {Bₙ}.
c.How many months are needed to reach a balance of \$5000?
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 0 and limₙ→∞bₙ = ∞, then limₙ→∞aₙbₙ = 0.
49–50. Limits from graphs Consider the following sequences. Find the first four terms of the sequence .Based on part (a) and the figure, determine a plausible limit of the sequence.
aₙ = 2 + 2⁻ⁿ;n = 1, 2, 3, …
51–56. {Use of Tech} Recurrence relations Consider the following recurrence relations. Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ₊₁ = 4aₙ + 1 a₀ = 1