A savings plan

James begins a savings plan in which he deposits $100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.

To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits $100.





Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = $0.





b.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence {Bₙ}.