Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
{Use of Tech} A savings plan
James begins a savings plan in which he deposits $100 at the beginning of each month into an account that earns 9% interest annually, or equivalently, 0.75% per month.
To be clear, on the first day of each month, the bank adds 0.75% of the current balance as interest, and then James deposits $100.
Let Bₙ be the balance in the account after the nᵗʰ payment, where B₀ = $0.
b.Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence {Bₙ}.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 0 and limₙ→∞bₙ = ∞, then limₙ→∞aₙbₙ = 0.
51–56. {Use of Tech} Recurrence relations Consider the following recurrence relations. Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ₊₁ = 4aₙ + 1 a₀ = 1
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ(1 − aₙ);a₀ = 0.3
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
{Use of Tech}aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ);a₀ = 3
{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?