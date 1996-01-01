The terms of a sequence of partial sums are defined by Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k² , for n=1, 2, 3, .....Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence.
Given the series ∑∞ₖ₌₁ k, evaluate the first four terms of its sequence of partial sums Sₙ = ∑ⁿₖ₌₁ k.
13–20. Explicit formulas Write the first four terms of the sequence { aₙ }∞ₙ₌₁.
aₙ = 1/10ⁿ
13–20. Explicit formulas Write the first four terms of the sequence { aₙ }∞ₙ₌₁.
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ
13–20. Explicit formulas Write the first four terms of the sequence { aₙ }∞ₙ₌₁.
aₙ = 1 + sin(πn / 2)
21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ; a₁ = 2
"21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 3aₙ-12; a₁ = 10
