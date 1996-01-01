13–20. Explicit formulas Write the first four terms of the sequence { aₙ }∞ₙ₌₁.
aₙ = 1/10ⁿ
aₙ = 1/10ⁿ
aₙ = (−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ
aₙ = (2ⁿ⁺¹) / (2ⁿ + 1)
aₙ = 1 + sin(πn / 2)
"21–26. Recurrence relations Write the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ} defined by the following recurrence relations.
aₙ₊₁ = 3aₙ-12; a₁ = 10
35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why.
aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
aₙ = 3 + cos(π*ⁿ) ; n = 1, 2, 3, …