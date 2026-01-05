Textbook Question
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
141
views
Master Finding The Implicit Derivative with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
Find dy/dx for the equation below using implicit differentiation.
3y=x−y
Find dy/dx for the equation below using implicit differentiation.
5x2+y3=12