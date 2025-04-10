Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
10:42 minutes
Problem 3.7.42
Textbook Question
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the slope of the given line 2x + y = 0. Rewrite it in slope-intercept form (y = mx + b) to identify the slope. Solving for y gives y = -2x, so the slope (m) is -2.
Next, find the slope of the tangent line to the curve xy + 2x - y = 0. To do this, implicitly differentiate the equation with respect to x. Differentiate each term: d(xy)/dx + d(2x)/dx - d(y)/dx = 0.
Apply the product rule to differentiate xy: d(xy)/dx = x(dy/dx) + y. Differentiate the other terms: d(2x)/dx = 2 and d(y)/dx = dy/dx. Substitute these into the differentiated equation: x(dy/dx) + y + 2 - dy/dx = 0.
Solve for dy/dx to find the slope of the tangent line: dy/dx = (y + 2)/(1 - x). The slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the tangent slope, so it is -(1 - x)/(y + 2).
Set the slope of the normal line equal to the slope of the given line (which is -2) and solve for x and y: -(1 - x)/(y + 2) = -2. This will give you the points on the curve where the normal lines are parallel to the given line.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Line
A normal line to a curve at a given point is a line perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. To find the normal line, first determine the slope of the tangent line, then use the negative reciprocal of this slope for the normal line. This concept is crucial for understanding how to find lines that are perpendicular to a curve at a specific point.
Recommended video:
Implicit Differentiation
Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. For the equation xy + 2x – y = 0, implicit differentiation helps find the slope of the tangent line by differentiating both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This is essential for determining the slope needed to find the normal line.
Recommended video:
05:14
Finding The Implicit Derivative
Parallel Lines
Parallel lines have the same slope. To find normal lines to the curve that are parallel to a given line, such as 2x + y = 0, identify the slope of the given line. Since the slope of 2x + y = 0 is -2, the normal line to the curve must also have a slope of -2. This concept is key to ensuring the normal lines are parallel to the specified line.
Recommended video:
