Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Line A normal line to a curve at a given point is a line perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. To find the normal line, first determine the slope of the tangent line, then use the negative reciprocal of this slope for the normal line. This concept is crucial for understanding how to find lines that are perpendicular to a curve at a specific point. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. For the equation xy + 2x – y = 0, implicit differentiation helps find the slope of the tangent line by differentiating both sides with respect to x, treating y as a function of x. This is essential for determining the slope needed to find the normal line. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative