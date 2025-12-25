Textbook Question
In Exercises 29 and 30, find the slope of the curve at the given points.
(x² + y²)² = (x – y)² at (1,0) and (1,–1)
Normal lines parallel to a line Find the normal lines to the curve xy + 2x – y = 0 that are parallel to the line 2x + y = 0.
Find dy/dx for the equation below using implicit differentiation.
3y=x−y