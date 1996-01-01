{Use of Tech} Endowment model An endowment is an investment account in which the balance ideally remains constant and withdrawals are made on the interest earned by the account. Such an account may be modeled by the initial value problem B′(t)=rB−m, for t≥0, with B(0)=B0. The constant r>0 reflects the annual interest rate, m>0 is the annual rate of withdrawal, B0 is the initial balance in the account, and t is measured in years.





a. Solve the initial value problem with r=0.05, m=$1000/year, and B0=$15,000 Does the balance in the account increase or decrease?