Cooling time Suppose an object with an initial temperature of T₀ > 0 is put in surroundings with an ambient temperature of A, where A < T₀/2. Let t₁/₂ be the time required for the object to cool to T₀/2.
c. Why is the condition A < T₀/2 needed?
a. Show that t₁/₂ = −1/k ln((T₀ − 2A)/(2(T₀ − A))).
A bad loan Consider a loan repayment plan described by the initial value problem
B'(t)=0.03B−600,B(0)=40,000,
where the amount borrowed is B(0)=$40,000, the monthly payments are $600, and B(t) is the unpaid balance in the loan.
b. What is the most that you can borrow under the terms of this loan without going further into debt each month?
Case 2 of the general solution Solve the equation y′(t) = ky + b in the case that ky + b < 0 and verify that the general solution is y(t) = Ceᵏᵗ − b/k.
{Use of Tech} Endowment model An endowment is an investment account in which the balance ideally remains constant and withdrawals are made on the interest earned by the account. Such an account may be modeled by the initial value problem B′(t)=rB−m, for t≥0, with B(0)=B0. The constant r>0 reflects the annual interest rate, m>0 is the annual rate of withdrawal, B0 is the initial balance in the account, and t is measured in years.
a. Solve the initial value problem with r=0.05, m=$1000/year, and B0=$15,000 Does the balance in the account increase or decrease?
{Use of Tech} Intravenous drug dosing The amount of drug in the blood of a patient (in milligrams) administered via an intravenous line is governed by the initial value problem y’(t) = -0.02y + 3, y(0) = 0 where t is measured in hours.
b. What is the steady-state level of the drug?
{Use of Tech} Fish harvesting A fish hatchery has 500 fish at t=0, when harvesting begins at a rate of b>0fish/year The fish population is modeled by the initial value problem y′(t)=0.01y−b,y(0)=500 where t is measured in years.
c. Graph the solution in the case that b=60fish/year. Describe the solution.